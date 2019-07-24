More water outages reported near Falcarragh

There are further problems reported with water supplies in the vicinity of Falcarragh, with 100 homes on the outskirts of the town without water since last night, according to Cllr Michael Mc Clafferty.

He says of particular concern is the fact that this area is not included in the pipe replacement programme which is due to take place in the autumn.

Meanwhile, Cllr Michael Cholm Mac Giolla Easbuig says a number of homes have been experiencing intermittent outages since the weekend, and issues with water pressure in the area need to be addressed.