Hospital Action Group says not enough notice was given of Daly meeting

The Save Our St Joseph’s Hospital Action Group has hit out at the short period of notice given ahead of a proposed meeting with Junior Minister Jim Daly.

The meeting never happened.

The Minister with responsibility for Mental Health and Older People was reportedly in Donegal yesterday and had offered to meet with the Action Group but had given just 20 hours notice.

Chair of the Save Our St Joseph’s Hospital Action Group Fr John Joe Duffy says Minister Daly changes what he says based on whether or not there are senior department officials in the room.

He says in terms of yesterday’s proposed meeting, there simply wasn’t enough time……..