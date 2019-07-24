Donegal v Mayo – MacHale Park capacity reduced

Ahead of Donegal’s crunch Super 8’s clash with Mayo, it’s been confirmed the capacity at MacHale Park has been reduced due to Health & Safety.

The capacity for the quarter-final phase fixture is down almost 6,000 from 31,000 to 25,369.

The game on Saturday the 3rd of August is expected to be a sell out and tickets are for sale online now.

Supporters are urged to buy theirs quickly on the Donegal GAA website. They are being sold on a first come first served basis.

The link for the tickets is here –> https://donegalgaa.tickets.ie/