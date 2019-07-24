Casey only presidential candidate to have all expenses reimbursed

Peter Casey and President Michael D Higgins were the only two candidates, that took part in this years Presidential election, to have all or some of their expenses reimbursed.

Figures released today also show that Mr Casey, despite finishing second, spent the least of all candidates on his election campaign.

Independent candidate Joan Freeman had expenses of €253,194, Independent Seán Gallagher’s spending was €246,820, Sinn Féin’s Liadh Ní Riada’s expenses were €209,716 and Independent Gavin Duffy’s expenditure was €163,438.

The largest amount spent was by President Higgins at €367,338

The total amount of donations disclosed by candidates was €74,300. President Higgins had the largest amount of donations at €41,300.

Under legislation candidates must either have been elected or exceeded one quarter of the quota to be reimbursed. The maximum amount which may be reimbursed is €200,000.

The President had €200,000 of his spending reimbursed because he won the contest while the only other candidate who benefited from a reimbursement was Independent Peter Casey who was repaid he entire expenses of €119,911.