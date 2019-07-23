Upgrade works to begin at Carndonagh and Buncrana hospitals

Junior Health Minister Jim Daly has confirmed that upgrade works at Carndonagh Community Hospital will begin in October, with works at the Community Nursing Unit in Buncrana to follow in 2020.

The initial phase will involve the provision of temporary ward facilities at Buncrana to enable the transfer of beds from Carndonagh in order to maintain the overall bed compliment in the region.

It’s anticipated the works will cost in the region of €6 million.

Senator Padraig Mac Lochlainn says the community has been waiting a ling time for this work to start…..