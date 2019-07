Today’s sitting of the Lifford/ Stranorlar Municipal District has been adjourned today for half an hour as a mark of respect to late Councillor Manus Kelly.

Councillors in the MD paid tribute to the 41 year old who died while competing in this years Joule Donegal International rally last month.

He was remembered today as a man who achieved so much in a short life.

The meeting is due to reconvene at 12 noon.