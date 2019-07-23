Murphy voted GAA.ie Footballer of the Week

Michael Murphy has been voted GAA.ie Footballer of the Week.

The Donegal captain earned 8, 379 votes on the Official GAA Instagram page with Mayo’s Colm Boyle second and Tyrone’s Mattie Donnelly third.

The five time Ulster Championship winning captain was at his brilliant best for Donegal against Kerry.

The Glenswilly clubman converted a last gasp free to secure a draw for Donegal on an afternoon in which Murphy registered 1-7.

1: Michael Murphy (Donegal) – 8, 379 votes

2: Colm Boyle (Mayo) – 4, 870 votes

3: Mattie Donnelly (Tyrone) – 3, 481 votes