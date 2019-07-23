Meeting requested with Minister over community hospital concern

Cllr Ian Mcgarvey will seek to meet Junior Health Minister Jim Daly today, saying it’s important that someone make it clear to the minister that the uncertainty over the future of Community Hospitals in Donegal is causing serious concern.

Council officials said they are aware that a meeting room has been booked for Minister Daly in Lifford, but there are no meetings planned with the council, and they don’t known what the nature of the engagement will be.

Cllr Ian Mc Garvey told members he will endeavour to meet with Minister Daly, and asked for members’ backing to say he was speaking on the council’s behalf.

When that wasn’t forthcoming, he said the council should be seeking to represent older people, and should be officially represented: