Gardai in Donegal issue appeal after two properties broken into

A house in the Gleneely area has been completely ransacked during a break in which occurred at some stage between 11am on Thursday morning last and Saturday midday.

The rear PVC door to the house was forced open and entry was gained.

While nothing was taken, Garda Grainne Doherty says the way in which access was gained to the property was very professional:

Meanwhile, Gardai are continuing to investigate after a sum of cash was stolen from a cafe in St Johnston.

Sometime between 7pm on Saturday evening last and 9:20am on Sunday morning, entry was gained to the property in Dundee through a bathroom window.

Garda Doherty says they are particularly keen to hear from taxi drivers who may have dashcam footage of the burglary: