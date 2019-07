Planning permission has been granted for the redevelopment of Burtonport Harbour.

The project, which has been in the pipeline for many years, got the green light yesterday.

The plans include improvements to public toilet facilities and car parking.

There are now hopes that a funding package for both the development of Burtonport harbour and Aranmore Island will be passed by Government under the Rural Regeneration Scheme.

Local Cllr Marie Therese Gallagher says it’s a huge step forward: