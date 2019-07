Tickets for the Donegal v Mayo Super 8s clash are for sale online today.

The tickets are selling fast after yesterday’s draw with Kerry so supporters are urged to buy theirs quickly on the Donegal GAA website. They are being sold on a first come first served basis.

Declan Bonner and the team want a big Donegal support in their effort to reach the All-Ireland semi-final.

The link for the tickets is here –> https://donegalgaa.tickets.ie/