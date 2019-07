Donegal will face Mayo on Saturday the 3rd of August at McHale Park, Castlebar in their final game of the 2019 Super 8s campaign.

A draw will suffice for Donegal to see them through to the All-Ireland Semi-Finals, where they would face either Dublin or Tyrone; depending on other results.

Martin McHugh looked back on yesterday’s action with PJ Lynch, as well as looking ahead to the Mayo game and saying that he feels the final Super 8s games should be played on the same day at the same time…