Murphy feels that there’s more in Donegal

Donegal will travel to Castlebar in just under 2 weeks time as they hope to book their place in the All-Ireland Semi-Finals after a draw with Kerry yesterday.

The sides finished with 1-20 apiece. Michael Murphy scored Donegal’s only goal of the game from the penalty spot following a foul on Daire Ó Baoill.

It was also Murphy who scored the final point of the game for Donegal to draw them level. That brought his tally to 1-07, with 0-04 coming from frees.

The Donegal captain spoke with Tom Comack following the win yesterday…