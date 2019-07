Donegal County Council has adjourned its monthly meeting as a mark of respect to Cllr Manus Kelly, who died four weeks ago.

Officials and members spoke of the loss to Donegal of a man who had a lot to offer as a councillor and as a person

Cathaoirleach Cllr Nicholas Crossan says the reaction to Manus Kelly’s death is an indication of the esteem in which he was held: