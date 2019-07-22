Lion King dominates US Box Office!

The Lion King’s been dominating the box office in North America – securing the most successful opening weekend of any Disney remake.

The movie earned 165 million euro, and another 325 million internationally – beating Beauty And The Beast, Alice In Wonderland, and The Jungle Book.

Meanwhile “Avengers: Endgame” has also overtaken “Avatar” to become the highest-grossing film of all time.

The box office data indicates Disney has taken a 40 per cent share of the entire US cinema market so far this year.