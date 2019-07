Carleigh Irving of Illies Golden Gloves has been called up to the 32-strong Irish squad which has been confirmed for next month’s European Schoolboy and Schoolgirl Championships in Georgia.

Irving has won National titles and has also represented Ireland at Schoolgirl level previously.

The 17th edition of the tournament officially begins on August 2 in Tbilisi with the boxing getting underway on August 4th.

Ireland will train at the Clann Naofa BC in Dundalk in the lead up to Georgia.