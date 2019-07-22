Cllr hits out over sale of Council property in Fintown

A West Donegal Councillor has criticised Donegal County Council’s decision to sell a property in Fintown.

The three bed detached dwelling which has been lying vacant since 2013 has been sold for €40,000.

The Council says the reason for the sale was a lack of demand for the house and that refurbishment costs were prohibitive.

However, Councillor Micheal Cholm MacGiolla Easbuig is calling on Donegal County Council to rather than sell the property, invest to bring it up to a standard whereby it can be used as social housing: