The Finn Harps U19’s got back to winning ways on Saturday as Joe Boyle’s side recorded a 3-1 win over Athlone Town at Finn Park.

The results keeps the Harps 19s very well placed to make the knockout stages of the National League competition.

Goal scorers yesterday for Boyle’s side were Keenan Diver, Gabby Aduaka and Jamie Browne.