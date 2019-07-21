We still feel there’s another level there – Declan Bonner after Kerry draw

Donegal will go into their final Super 8s game against Mayo in Castlebar off the back of a fantastic performance against Kerry today.

The sides finished level at 1-20 apiece but both sides did have chances to put the game away.

After the match, Donegal manager Declan Bonner told Tom Comack that they have another level to reach…

Tom also spoke with Donegal captain Michael Murphy and Man of the Match Ryan McHugh…

The highlights from today’s game can be seen here: