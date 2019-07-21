AudioSport Shane Lowry wins The Open at Royal Portrush By admin - July 21, 2019 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Shane Lowry has given Irish sport a magical day by winning the Open Championship on the island of Ireland. He finished six shots clear of the field on -15 to claim the Claret Jug. Denis Kirwan reports… http://www.highlandradio.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/Golf-Wrap.mp3 Lowry spoke with Sky Sports after the win… http://www.highlandradio.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/Lowry-Sky.mp3