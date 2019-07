Jason Quigley suffered his first loss since the start of his Professional Boxing career on Thursday night, losing his NABF Middleweight title to Tureano Johnson.

The fight was stopped by Quigley’s trainer Dominic Ingle after the 9th round of action.

Former IBF World Champion Glenn McCory says that Quigley will bounce back and that the loss will not set him back too much.

It’s the Ballybofey puncher’s first loss in 5 years, and he joined Pauric Hilferty on Sunday Sport…