The Finn Harps U17s maintained their bid to retain the National League title with an excellent 2-1 away win over Athlone Town on Saturday.

It was the Black brothers from Kilmacrennan who bagged the all important goals for Declan Boyle’s side.

Conor’s reputation for finishing from free-kicks came up trumps again as his super set-piece proved to be the winner in the Midlands.