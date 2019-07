The Super 8s clash between Donegal and Kerry gets underway at 4pm at Croke Park.

Both sides are looking for their second wins in this year’s Super 8s campaign after Donegal beat Meath and Kerry overcame Mayo last weekend.

Oisin Kelly and Brendan Kilcoyne are in Croke Park for Highland Radio Sport and they had team news…

