Cricket Review: Brigade edge closer to Premier Division title

It was a bumper weekend of action in the North West Cricket Union Premier Division and Championship.

Brigade edged ever closer to the Premier Division title, which could be won next week if results go their way while Bready had a surprise loss to Eglinton.

In the Championship, St. Johnston were winners over Fox Lodge while leaders Burndennett defeated Bonds Glen.

Eamonn McLaughlin reviewed all the weekend’s cricket action…

After Brigade’s win yesterday, Eamonn spoke with their skipper Andy Britton…