Athletics Review: New Donegal & Ulster Record for John Kelly

John Kelly of Finn Valley AC has set a new Donegal and Ulster record in the Shot Putt, reaching 18.01m as he was competing in Sweden.

Elsewhere, Sommer Lecky had a 5th place finish in the High-Jump Final at the European U20 Championships.

In the National League Finals, Finn Valley AC are back into the Premier Division following their second place finish this weekend.

There have also been medals for Donegal athletes at the National Underage Championships in the relay championships.

Highland Radio’s Athletics Correspondent Patsy McGonagle wrapped the weekend’s action on Sunday Sport…