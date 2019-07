It was a good day for Conor and Oisin Orr as they picked up wins at Cartmel and at the Curragh respectively.

Conor kicked off the day with a win in the Join Racing TV Now Novices’ Hurdle at Cartmel, riding the Noel C Kelly trained Decor Irlandais to victory.

Oisin then won his race in the final race of the day at the Curragh. He won the Irish Stallion Farms EBF on board the Dermot Weld trained Mia Maria.