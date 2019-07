The Donegal Ladies were beaten by Tyrone on Saturday in their All-Ireland Ladies Championship Group Series clash in Mullingar.

It finished 3-12 v 3-09 with two of Tyrone’s goals coming very early in the second half. Donegal had trailed 1-03 v 0-00 at one point in the first half.

After the match, Donegal manager Maxi Curran gave his thoughts to Paddy Hunter…