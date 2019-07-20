5th place finish for Lecky in Sweden

Sommer Lecky was outside the medals in the European Under-20 Athletics Championships in Sweden.
The Finn Valley AC teenager cleared 1.75 metres on her first attempt. She was unsuccessful with her first jump over 1.80m but cleared it the second time.
However, she was unable to clear 1.84 m and so made her exit, and will have been somewhat disappointed having had a season’s best previously of 1.86m
“I’m kind of gutted because I knew 1.87m was in me today but you have to perform on the day. But I can take this championships away with me and it’ll definitely help me progress.”
Sommer Lecky after a fine fifth place in the high jump final with a best of 1.84m
🇮🇪👏🇮🇪 pic.twitter.com/AsKKM3RpyC
— Athletics Ireland (@irishathletics) July 20, 2019