5th place finish for Lecky in Sweden

Sommer Lecky was outside the medals in the European Under-20 Athletics Championships in Sweden.

The Finn Valley AC teenager cleared 1.75 metres on her first attempt. She was unsuccessful with her first jump over 1.80m but cleared it the second time.

However, she was unable to clear 1.84 m and so made her exit, and will have been somewhat disappointed having had a season’s best previously of 1.86m