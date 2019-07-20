Irish Water confirm works to avoid further outages in West Donegal

Irish Water has confirmed that intermediary works in a bid to avoid another water outage in Falcarragh and Gortahork have been carried out.

The area has been subject to numerous bursts in recent times with long awaited pipe replacement works scheduled to be carried out in Falcarragh in September.

However, at a meeting yesterday the utility told local representatives that two hydrants have been installed to provide connectivity between Gortahork and Falcarragh should the local reservoir burst in the interim.

Local Councillor Michael McClafferty says this is a hugely positive step in the right direction: