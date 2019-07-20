Golf tourists flocking to the North West

Golf in the North West of Ireland is certainly in a good place at the moment.

The 2018 Dubai Duty Free Irish Open, which was held at Ballyliffin GC, showcased the beauty of the region to millions around the world and it has become a hotbed for golf enthusiasts around the world to visit.

The Open is taking place at Royal Portrush this weekend, which itself brings visitors to Donegal and the North West region as well.

CEO of North and West Coast Links John McLaughlin spoke with Chris Ashmore on Saturday Sport about the visitors coming to the region…