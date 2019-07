Donegal will hope to go top of Group 1 of the Super 8s tomorrow when they face off against Kerry in Croke Park.

Both sides won last time out, with Kerry sitting just ahead of Donegal on points difference.

It’s an eagerly awaited clash between the Ulster Champions and the Munster Kingpins.

Former Donegal All-Ireland winning defender Eamon McGee looks ahead to tomorrow’s game with Tom Comack…