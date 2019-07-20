Foyle Cup preview with Michael Hutton

This year’s O’Neills Foyle Cup gets underway on Monday and the organisers are delighted that in recent days another two professional clubs declared they will be competing in the event which takes place across the North west region from July 22nd-27th.

Motherwell FC and Carlisle Utd FC are late entrants at under 13 and 15 respectively, thereby ensuring the tournament will have its highest ever entry of professional clubs, joining Sheffield Utd (3), Dundee Utd (2), Hearts, Partick Thistle, Hibernian, Wolves, Altrincham (2), and Barnsley. The event will also witness entrants from no fewer than nine clubs from USA/Canada and teams from France and Finland.

The event, sponsored by Irish sportswear giants O’Neills, ranks as one of the most important in the year for those involved in hospitality and tourism as annually it ensures that hotels in the North West region regularly experience high occupancy levels throughout the full week of competition.

CEO of the O’Neill’s Foyle Cup Michael Hutton joined Chris Ashmore on Saturday Sport to preview the event…