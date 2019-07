Ambulance staff will decide next Friday when they’ll have their next strike.

500 paramedics from the Psychiatric Nurses’ Association are on the picket-line until 2 o’clock this afternoon.

It’s their second 24-hour strike over union recognition.

The HSE refuses to deal with the National Ambulance Service Representative Association, a branch of the PNA.

Sinead McGrath, Nasra’s chairperson, says the campaign won’t end today: