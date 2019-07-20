Access to care must be priority in new regional health areas – Scanlon

A South Donegal Deputy has called for access to care for patients to be made a priority for health chiefs in the new regional health areas.

Health Minister Simon Harris revealed that the HSE would be divided up into six new regional health areas as part of a major shake-up to give more power and autonomy to individuals in the health service at local level.

Donegal, Sligo, Leitrim and Roscommon now make up Area F along with Galway and Mayo.

Deputy Eamon Scanlon says making the system more accessible is key: