Tyrone will play Cork in the All Ireland U20 Semi Final on the final weekend on the month.

Cork were crowned Munster under-20 Football champions on Thursday night as they beat rivals and defending champions Kerry 3-16 to 0-12.

Second half goals from Blake Murphy, Fionn Herlihy and Cathail O’Mahony helped seal the win at Páirc Uí Rinn.

O’Mahony finished the game with 1-5.

Tyrone reached the All Ireland series by beating Derry in the Ulster Final.