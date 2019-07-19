Two Donegal initiatives in finals for Foodie Destinations 2019

Two Donegal initiatives have been revealed as finalists in the Restaurant Association of Ireland’s Foodie Destination 2019.

The Food Coast Donegal and Donegal Town have both made the final list of Foodie Destination 2019 which aims to find the ultimate foodie destination in Ireland and celebrates the country’s unique food offerings as well as encouraging local food tourism initiatives.

Eve Anne McCarron, Business Advisor with Local Enterprise Office says the recognition showcases the work and effort within the hospitality sector to put Donegal on the map: