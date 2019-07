The Minister for Disabilities has confirmed that Seaview Respite Home, Mountcharles will reopen at the end of this month.

A 5 day respite service provided by Rehab Care will resume upon completion of minor refurbishments to the facility.

In welcoming the announcement from Minister Finian McGrath, Donegal Deputy Pat the Cope Gallagher said he is hopeful the service could be extended to a 7 day a week service: