Ahead of the Super Eight clash of Donegal and Kerry, the word coming out of the kingdom is forward James O’Donoghue could miss the game.

It’s understood he picked up an injury in last weekend’s win over Mayo in Killarney.

O’Donoghue was the Football of the Year in 2014, the year Kerry beat Donegal in the All Ireland Final.

Since then he has consistently battled with injuries.