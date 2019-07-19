Number of factors now affecting Donegal’s hospitality industry

There are further fears that a combination of Brexit uncertainty, a drop in sterling rate and an increase in the VAT rate is having a detrimental impact on the Donegal hospitality sector.

There has been on-going concern that holidaymakers, particularly from Northern Ireland are hesitant to book breaks in Donegal due to on-going Brexit fears.

Brian Gallagher, Managing Director of the Station House Hotel says while Letterkenny has always been affected by a low sterling rate, other factors are now at play which are having an even bigger knock effect on the industry.