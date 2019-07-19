Horgan signs defender Joshua Smith

Finn Harps F.C. have announced the signing of Joshua Smith from German side SC Hessen Dreieich following official clearance from the FAI today.

The 27-year-old central defender has signed a contract until the end of the 2019 season.

Harps manager Ollie Horgan hopes that Smith, can add some extra competition for places at the back. “We have been looking to get a few more players in and Joshua has signed with us for the remainder of the season. He has height and strength and in this Premier Division we will need that in the squad. There’s going to be injuries and suspensions so we’re happy that Joshua has agreed terms. It’s up to him now to stake a claim for a regular place in the team.”

As a teenager Joshua was on the books of two German clubs FC Kaiserslautern and Karlsruher SC.

His previous clubs include another German side SC Idar-Oberstein, University of San Francisco, San Jose Earthquakes, Burlingame Dragons and New England Revolution.

He signed for SC Hessen Dreieich in February 2018.