Horgan pleased to get win in relentless Waterford battle

Finn Harps have moved level on points with UCD at the bottom of the Premier Division after Friday night’s 0-1 win at Waterford United.

Mikey Place converted from the penalty spot to give the Ballybofey side the points. UCD still have the advantage however as they have two games in hand.

Next up for Harps is the derby with Derry City next Friday at Finn Park.

Harps boss Ollie Horgan spoke with Matt Keane after the game…

Waterford sit seven points above the bottom two after their 11th defeat of the season.