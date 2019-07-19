Glenn McCrory – Lessons in defeat for Jason Quigley

Former IBF World Champion Glenn McCory says Jason Quigley will bounce back after his first professional defeat.

With 16 wins under his belt, the Donegal middleweight surrendered his North American title after being stopped by 35 year old Tureano Johnson in California on Thursday night.

Former European amateur champion Quigley was unable to continue following the ninth round.

Glenn told Greg Hughes on this mornings 9 til Noon Show there’s lessons to be learned in defeat and it’s not the end of the road…