First defeat on a difficult night for Jason Quigley

Jason Quigley has suffered the first defeat of his professional boxing career.

The Donegal middleweight has surrendered his North American title after being stopped by Tureano Johnson in California.

Former European amateur champion Quigley was unable to continue following the ninth round of a ten rounder.

Midway through the fight Johnston began to inflict punishment on Quigley.

He tried in vain to repair the damage as the fight progressed but once he took the stool at the end of the 9th his trainer Dominic Ingle stopped the contest.

Jason’s record now has a first loss at 16-1 while 35 year old Johnston has his name back in the middleweight mix.

The defeat will put a Quigley world title challenge on hold for the near future.