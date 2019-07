Donegal & Tyrone Ladies name 15 for Mullingar battle

Donegal and Tyrone have named their teams for Saturday’s All Ireland Senior Ladies Championship Group 4 tie at Mullingar (Throw In 1.15pm).

There is two changes to the Donegal team that lined out against Armagh in the Ulster Final.

Anna Marie McGlynn and Niamh Hegarty are named to start in place of Megan Ryan and Niamh McLaughlin.

McLaughlin wasn’t named to start in the previous game, but she was sprung from the start and scored 2-2.

Tyrone, meanwhile, are unchanged from the side which lined out in the defeat to Mayo last week.

Gerry Moane’s side know they need a win to stay in the championship.

Donegal:

1 Aoife McColgan Malin

2 Treasa Doherty Carndonagh

3 Emer Gallagher Termon

4 Kate Keeney Bredagh

5 Niamh Carr Milford

6 Nicole McLaughlin Termon

7 Anna Marie McGlynn Glenfin

8 Katy Herron Glenfin

9 Evelyn McGinley St Michaels

10 Karen Guthrie Glenfin

11 Niamh Hegarty Moville

12 Amy Boyle Carr N. Conaill

13 Shannon McGroddy Na Dunaibh

14 Geraldine McLaughlin Termon

15 Niamh Boyle St Nauls

Tyrone:

1 Shannon Lynch Mna Na Deirge

2 Christiane Hunter St Enda’s Omagh

3 Joannne Barrett Drumragh

4 Caoileann Conway Sperrin Og

5 Emma Brennan Trillick

6 Tori McLaughlin Sigerson’s Strabane

7 Niamh McGirr St Macartan’s

8 Emma Jane Gervin Aodh Ruadh

9 Slaine McCarroll St Macartan’s

10 Niamh Hughes Aodh Ruadh

11 Maria Canavan Errigal Ciaran

12 Aoibhinn McHugh Aghyaran

13 Niamh O’Neill Sperrin Og

14 Caitlin Kelly Cappagh

15 Chloe McCaffrey St Macartan’s