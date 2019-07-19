Disappointed Quigley on not fulfilling his game plan

Jason Quigley says he will weigh up his options in the weeks ahead following his first professional defeat on Thursday night.

Quigley’s record no stands at 16-1 and the loss also seen him lose his NABF Middleweight title to Tureano Johnston in California.

Midway through the fight, Johnston began to inflict punishment on Quigley.

The former European amateur champion was unable to continue following the ninth round as his trainer Dominic Ingle stopped the contest.

In the hours after the defeat, Jason told Chris McNulty (Team Quigley Media Relations Officier) he couldn’t fulfill his game plan on the night…