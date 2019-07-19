There are calls for maternity services at Carndonagh hospital to be reinstated as a matter of urgency.

It’s understood that maternity services at the hospital have been decreasing gradually for some time however; all patients are now being sent to Letterkenny University Hospital for appointments.

This has led to concern locally over the long distances heavily pregnant women have to travel to avail of treatment.

Cathaoirleach of the Inishowen MD Cllr Martin McDermott says that despite seeking answers, both the HSE and the hospital have failed to provide any clarity on the issue: