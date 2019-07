Better broadband services are on the way to Dunlewey.

Eir has confirmed that works have begun on the installation of fibre broadband in the area due to be complete within a month.

Once complete, people will be in a position to place orders for the service to cater to their home or business.

Donegal Deputy Pat the Cope Gallagher says the area has been plagued by an inadequate service and this will make a huge difference to the local community: