UCD have been awarded a 3-0 victory over Bohemians after it was found that Bohs fielded an ineligible player in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division fixture on Monday last.

UCD claimed a 1-0 victory, however, an FAI Disciplinary Committee has found that Bohemians played an ineligible player, Daniel Mandroiu, who was due to serve a suspension in the fixture.

In accordance with the FAI rules, UCD have been awarded a 3-0 victory and a fine has been imposed on Bohemians.