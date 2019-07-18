Stark warning over possible more post office closures in Donegal

There are genuine fears that every post office in Donegal will be closed within two years unless a major overhaul of the current business model is undertaken.

That’s the warning of the Irish Postmasters Group who say that a lack of Government funding and an annual loss in mail volumes will result in even more closures.

Kilcar post office was the latest shock closure in Donegal in June, many months after multiple closures right across the county.

Donegal Deputy Pat the Cope Gallagher says while every post office is closing is unrealistic, the warning as deeply alarming: