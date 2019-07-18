Sommer Lecky leaps into European Final

Finn Valley’s Sommer Lecky has qualified for the High Jump Final at the European U20 Championships in Bora’s Sweden.

Her leap of 1.81m was good enough for an overall qualifying place of fourth with the top 12 making the final.

It was a disappointing day for her club-mate James Kelly who failed to mark in the Shot Putt.

Knowing a big throw was required to qualify, he pushed hard but couldn’t get a mark on the board.

Finn Valley’s Neil Martin who is just back from the World University Games is also manager to the Ireland team in Sweden.